Lockdown extension for schools, colleges likely

A group of ministers have suggested that all educational institutions should remain closed for another four weeks. They have also proposed that the ban on religious gatherings be extended for the same period. This is an indication that the government will lift the countrywide lockdown over coronavirus in a phased manner.

The three-week lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will end on 14 April. But with the cases showing a rise across many states, the government might prefer an extension.

A meeting was held were ministers recommended that all educational institutions should stay shut even if the lockdown is not extended. They also have suggested close monitoring of places that people gather in. Monitoring through drones is also being suggested. One idea also being considered that along with religious centres and educational institutions, even malls must stay shut.

A survey by Boston Consulting Group says that the lockdown should be extended until 3 June. The Kerala Police has been using drones to ensure people follow the lockdown rules.

