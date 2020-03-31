Lockdown will not be extended, says Centre

The government has said denied reports that the 21-day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus will be extended. This is after a report was published that the government was thinking of extending the lockdown as it was alarmed over the infection risk posed by the mass exodus of migrants trying to reach home, desperate for food and shelter.

“There are rumours and media reports, claiming that the government will extend the #Lockdown21 when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless,” tweeted the Press Information Bureau, the government’s media body.

“I’m surprised to see such reports, there is no such plan of extending the lockdown,” said Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

Top government sources say in the coming week they will be able to make an assessment of the situation and identify and isolate areas to ensure there is a coordinated approach to deal with the highly infectious disease.

The national lockdown will end on 14 April. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered the three-week “total lockdown” to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus or COVID-19, which spreads rapidly through person to person contact.

Keeping up the supply of essential goods and food, and controlling the massive flow of migrants heading home have been the biggest challenges in the fight against the disease. The governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been facing the worst of the migrant traffic.

In the meantime, PM Modi posted animated yoga videos in response to a question on his radio show about how he was keeping himself active during the three-week lockdown. The videos show him performing asanas that he said have helped him.

He also tweeted, “I am neither a fitness expert nor a medical expert. Practising Yoga has been an integral part of my life for many years and I have found it beneficial. I am sure many of you also have other ways of remaining fit, which you also must share with others…The Yoga videos are available in different languages. Do have a look. Happy Yoga practicing…”

