Locusts attack spreads to more states

locust attack in india

Since the past one week, hungry locusts have been attacking crops and fields in parts of North India, mainly Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly, herds of locusts have now entered Maharashtra too. A high alert has been issued in Punjab and authorities have asked farmers to take precautionary measures to control locusts. National capital Delhi has also been warned of possible locust attack. India is facing one of the worst locusts’ attacks of the last three decades.

Officials have been taking various measures to control the locusts attack. Rajasthan state agriculture has reportedly been using drones to clear locusts from crops in the state. Each drone can spray up to 10 liters of chemicals and also make a sound to disperse locusts.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held meetings with state representatives and pesticide companies. He assured that speedy action will be taken to control the situation.

A small locust can cause a lot of damage to crops. In fact, it can eat as much as 25 camels a day! Locusts’ attacks are not new to farmers in India. But scientists point out that this year, the number of locusts are unusually high. Damage of lakhs of rupees have already been done. If timely intervention to control the locusts are not taken, Indian agriculture is going to face a huge setback especially with the Coronavirus crisis.

Reactions on social media

“Handling locust menace needs a coordinated effort from all the affected states & also with neighbouring nations. This can be an added calamity for the farming community already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic”, tweeted Sadhguru.

“We should be prepared for the locust attack to save our crops. Drones can be conveniently usd to spray pesticides which are non-toxic to humans. If we do not stop the locust invasion right now, we will have pandemic-like situation similar to covid19”, tweeted Dr Pushparaja.

Some social media users even criticized the lack of safety precautions taken to protect animals and greens.

“DYK except few, most bird Population are on decline. Due to many anthropogenic reasons. We cage them & kill to extinction and then worry about locust attacks”, tweeted Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan.

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

BJP party symbol of an orange lotus and green leaves

Headlines

BJP mega celebrations to mark 1st year in office

Flights at Chennai airport

Headlines

Centre’s move to reopen air travel opposed by some states

fire in delhi slum

Headlines

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi slum

girl drinking water in summer

Headlines

Delhi temperature to hit up to 45 degrees in next four days

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#BeingMom - Scientist, Teacher, Fighter - The many sides of Pushplata Sinha

Get-hooked

Understanding Benefits of Learning Coding For Children with Intellectual Disabilities

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers - Aspiring doctor Chandni Nair loves the power of TikTok

Parasports

#IStandIndependent - With 3 gold medals in debut national event, para shuttler Palak Kohli makes her mark in style