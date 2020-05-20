New dance video by Love Actually aims to spread the message of inclusion & good vibes

The team at ‘Love Actually’ recently made an inclusive dance video which has been doing the rounds on social media. All the actors performed from inside their homes and their videos were later compiled and edited. Team ‘Love Actually’ says that they are gearing up to create more such fun videos in the coming days as the lockdown has been extended.

The nationwide lockdown has been extended to another two weeks. Over the past couple of months, experts have pointed out how staying indoors can cause numerous mental health problems and stress for many people. An inclusive group is trying to make a positive change in their own unique way. ‘Love Actually’ recently released a 31 seconds inclusive video of five people with and without disabilities dancing to a Bollywood song. The video is now gathering a lot of attention on social media for all the right reasons.

A positive and exciting venture

‘Apni to jaise taise…thodi aise ya waise’. This song from the Amitabh Bachchan’s hit movie ‘Laawaris’ of the 80’s is sure to make you groove and shake a leg. A classic from Kishore Kumar, the song is a hit even today. That is exactly the reason why ‘Love Actually’ decided to make a dance video of this song.

‘Love Actually’ is a socializing platform for people with and without disabilities. In fact, they can meet, greet and network through this unique venture. The team is focusing on inclusion and that is what the video is all about. All the actors/dancers stayed inside their homes and did the video. It was later compiled and edited.

The video stars Pulkit Sharma, Shagun Pathak, Simran Kapoor, Happy Kumar and Krishna Parulekar. These youngsters dance to their heart’s fill in the video.

During the lockdown, everyone is upset and depressed. Everywhere you hear only about Coronavirus. This is causing a negative impact on everyone. So we thought of doing a series of happy videos so that people can enjoy watching them- Tanushree, Founder, Love Actually.

Tanushree and her team were inspired by the ‘Dont rush challenge’. “I believe it is always good to get unsung heroes”, she says.

This new video was the brainchild of Krishna, who is a part of the core team of ‘Love Actually’. She says that one of her friend, who became disabled later on in life, told her how his confidence boosted after making videos. “That is when I thought, why not make something like that. When you do videos and people appreciate it, you become more confident. Looking at all the positive comments for the video makes me also happy”, says Krishna.

An exciting and fun-filled video

Shagun Pathak who has a disability appears in the video. She is also a core team member of 'Love Actually'. "People with disabilities are used to sitting inside their homes. Whereas others are not used to it. So during this lockdown, most of them are stressed. We wanted to show them ways in which they can be happy even while staying indoors. We thought to spread the positivity. We also wanted to break the notion that disabled people cannot dance or have fun", says Shagun. "These are tough times. Everyone needs some motivation. It in an inclusive videos and being a part of it was fun. We have been getting a lot of good responses for it", says Pulkit Sharma, who is also a wheelchair user.

