#AllYouNeedIsLove – Finding Love as a Person with Disability

February is the month the world associates with Valentine’s Day and on NewzHook we dedicated our February campaign to love, relationships and disability. We profiled couples where one either one or both partners is disabled who were candid about their experiences and challenges.

We started the campaign with Shivprasad S and Sharmila Raheem. Shivprasad, the dashing vice-captain of India’s wheelchair cricket team met his banker partner Sharmila through a WhatsApp group. How they came together to become partners for life is a sweet story.

Fiery and articulate, T M N Deepak is a well-known face in the disability rights space in Tamil Nadu. Deepak met his future wife Alphonse at, where else but a disability rights protest. Their shared commitment to the cause of inclusion is just one of the many things that keeps this couple together.

Is it harder to find a soul mate when you are disabled? On the occasion of Valentine’s Day we spoke to single people who are disabled to find out.



Faced with strong opposition from her family over marrying a person with disability Amrutha walked out and married Sarath Padipura. Truly out of a Bollywood script! Today this couple are parents to a little girl and remain committed to each other.

Celebrating the many faces of love on NewzHook.

