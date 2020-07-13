Love story of doctors Ajith & Deepthi is straight out of a fairy tale!

Dr Ajith and Dr Deepthi, who got married recently, run a clinic at Palakkad, Kerala. After an accident in 2017, Ajith became a paraplegic and is now a wheelchair user. The couple have stood by each other through many odds. The love story of these college sweethearts is straight out of a fairy tale indeed.

‘The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart’.. These words by the legendary deaf-blind advocate and activist Helen Keller apply to Ajith and Deepthi.

The dentist couple are based out of Palakkad, Kerala, where they run a clinic. Dr Ajith became a paraplegic in an accident three years ago and uses a wheelchair. The college sweethearts had it hard and fought many odds to be together.

The accident that changed everything

Ajith, 32, met the love of his life at the Government Dental College in Trivandrum. Deepthi and he started dating and decided to marry within a short span of time. Their parents supported them and they got engaged. Ajith also established a clinic and started practising. Life looked perfect.

Fate intervened on 19 February 2017. Ajith was on a bike with his mother when he met with an accident. His mother was killed and his spine was injured severely. He underwent treatment for over three months at the Christian Medical College in Vellore.

Ajith was able to pick up the pieces of his life in a short span, thanks to Deepthi.

Love prevails after disability

Deepthi was determined to go ahead with their plans to marry. Ajith’s disability made no difference. “After the surgery, the doctor came and told me he would be a paraplegic”, she recalls. “I was shattered and shocked but there was no question of not standing by him because my love for him was bigger than everything else”.

Ajith says this unstinting love, support and care helped him come to terms with his disability. In spite of her relatives opposing their plans, Deepthi was adamant about marrying Ajith. There were no second thoughts. She had the support of her elder brother and the couple got married after his treatment was over.

Following their dream job together

The couple get to spend a lot of time together as they run the clinic in partnership. Ajith says getting back to practice was hard at first. “I had difficulties in sitting on a dental chair and working. I couldn’t work on a wheelchair either though my wife used to help me with comfortable positions. It was my mentor Dr Shibu from Kochi who helped me to tackle that crisis. I now work comfortably”, he says.

First-time patients are often surprised to see him on a wheelchair and many are openly sceptical about his ability to treat them. “I was a bit slow when I returned to work after treatment”, he says, “But now after picking up speed, clients are fine with it”.

What shines though about them is the sense of togetherness. “Anything can happen to a person during their lifetime and the ideal thing to do is be happy and smile throughout all hardships”, says Deepthi. “We believe in it”, they echo together.

