LoveActually.Me’s latest initiative claims to be first-of-its kind for disabled entrepreneurs

LoveActually.Me, an organization that promotes various activities for people with disabilities is gearing up for something unique and interesting, this time for aspiring disabled entrepreneurs. LoveActually.Me has collaborated with Sardar Patel Technology Business Incubation (SPTBI) to host ‘FirstPrenuers’, which claim to be the first incubation program for not just disabled entrepreneurs but also companies working towards the segment.

Providing platform for people with disabilities

FirstPrenuers program will be spread across three months where a disabled entrepreneur or company that works with disabled people will be invited to register themselves. They will be given required training and hand-holding so that they can build confidence and make their dream a reality.

Virtual workshops and training mostly on weekends will be done as part of FirstPrenuers project. A company expert will come and mentor participants. Also, entrepreneurs can go to the mentor post the workshop to take guidance.

At the end of this virtual incubation program, LoveActually.Me we will give a day for entrepreneurs to come up with a business plan and give a mock pitch to the mentors.

Each year they will support two startups to follow their dreams and make themselves financially Independent.

A much needed project

Tanushree Sharma, founder of LoveActually.Me says that it is high time something like this comes up for people with disabilities. Having a decade of experience working with start-up companies, Tanushree found the urgent need to support disabled people to do the same. Having worked in Mumbai and Delhi with a vast experience to support her venture, Tanushree is sure that FirstPreneur will take off well.

“We are promoting start-up companies to use technology because that is need of the hour. I always used to think why there aren’t any start-ups by disabled people. Instead of people being upset about it, something must be done. That is what prompted me to start this program in collaboration with SPTBI”, she says.

Registrations are free. The pilot project will kick start on 1 December.

