#LowVisionAwarenessMonth – 5 cool apps for people with low vision

1

February is Low Vision Awareness Month. This is an ideal time to learn about the causes and signs of low vision as well as the devices that can help people living with this condition. The American Academy of Ophthalmology defines low vision as “a permanent loss of vision that won’t improve with eyeglasses, medicine or surgery.” Here are some cool apps that can help people with low vision work independently.

In many cases, low vision is the fallout of conditions found more often in older people. Conditions like albinism, retinitis pigmentosa, traumatic brain injury or optic nerve damage can also lead to low vision.

There are many apps that can enable people with low vision to live a fully productive life. We have listed a few here across various categories like lifestyle, productivity and utilities.

Ariadne GPS

This app allows users to navigate directions using talking maps and an innovative interface. The app works in any place that is accessible by Google Maps.

Besides offering you the possibility to know your position and to get information about the street, the number, etc. it also lets you explore the map of what’s around you”.

Click here to download Ariadne GPS

Supersense

Supersense is a scanner application fuelled by unique AI technology and a super-accessible user interface. You can scan your physical surroundings and hear about the objects and people that are around with Supersense. You can also take a picture of your. environment and hear the estimated distance of surroundings. It is enables blind and visually impaired users to read any text format, currency or product details from a barcode independently

The app is in smart scanner mode, which means it is is able to automatically read short text, documents, banknotes, barcodes, and objects without you hitting a single button. There is a features menu where you can scan photos and PDF documents, as well as access everything that has been scanned since you opened the app. You can do all of the standard things like export documents to PDF, or send them by text and email. – Shane Lowe, Community Operations Manager, Supersense

You can click on phone numbers and email addresses from directly within Supersense to make things that much easier. There is also a magnifier for low-vision users.

Download Supersense here

Blind Bargains

If you want to keep track of the latest news and deals for the visually impaired community, Blind Bargains is a great place. Visit the site for the latest deals on computers, phones, hard drives and talking products. You can also check out their podcasts and articles and shop with their Product Search.

Click here for Blind Bargains

Talking Typer

This is an accessible typing and computer keyboard tutorial app. It comes with a keyboard game to help increase speed and accuracy. You can learn to type and improve your skills with drills, practice lessons, keyboard explorer. This is mainly designed for blind and low vision students but can be used by sighted people too.

Click here to download Talking Typer

Audible

Audible is an audio book service by Amazon. It has best sellers as well as classics, non-fiction and more. All this is narrated in a professional way by actors. While the app is free membership to the service is charged at a monthly subscription.

Download Audible here

These apps truly have the power to transform the lives of people with low vision for the better.

Watch in Sign Language

Also Read:

1