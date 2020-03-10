  • Lucknow Metro is India’s first to launch Braille smart cards for visually impaired passengers

Lucknow Metro is India’s first to launch Braille smart cards for visually impaired passengers

Smart cards in Braille

Great news from Lucknow. On the first anniversary of its launch, the Lucknow Metro has introduced Braille smart cards for the convenience of visually impaired passengers. Called Go Smart Cards, Lucknow Metro is the first in India to launch this.

Travel in Lucknow becomes accessible and convenient for blind and low vision people! To mark the first year anniversary of its launch, the Lucknow Metro has introduced Go Smart Cards in Braille for visually impaired commuters. Lucknow is the first Metro in India to launch this service.

UP Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Kumar Keshav confirmed the news during the formal launch of the Go Smart Cards. The Braille smart cards were distributed to some visually impaired people as well.

Go Smart cards distributed for free to visually impaired at launch

The smart cards were launched in partnership with Meet Welfare Foundation, an NGO that works for the welfare of the visually impaired community. Rohit Sharma, Founder of Meet, said the idea of Braille smart cards struck him when he saw the struggles faced by a visually impaired youth.

Launch of Go Smart Braille cards for visually impaired passengers.
Visually impaired people at launch of Braille smart cards.

I was at the local station in a place called Charbagh about a year ago and I saw a blind youth struggling to identify his Metro cards amidst all the other cards in his wallet. That was when the idea of Braille smart cards came to me. I started working on the idea and the Lucknow Metro was also supportive. – Rohit Sharma, Founder, Meet Welfare Foundation

Braille Keyboard Stickers for the Blind and Visually Impaired
Braille Keyboard Stickers for Blind and Visually Impaired People


It took nearly eight months for Rohit to perfect the card. “A lot of teamwork went into this. I don’t know Braille and I took a lot of advice and help”.

The Braille smart cards were distributed for free to visually impaired people on the day of the launch. Lucknow Metro authorities and Rohit hope this will encourage Metro authorities in other cities to do the same.

“This achievement has already given us a lot of strength and courage to see ourselves as creating Braille smart cards in all the metropolitan cities and hopefully we will surely do this”, says Rohit, who is also working on a fresh idea to empower visually impaired people. That is to build Braille corridors.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

wheelchair users bangalore

Accessibility

Wheelchair users in Bengaluru come out to raise disability awareness

pinarayi vijayan disabled kerala

Get-hooked

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wins hearts after arriving for house-warming of disabled person

supreme court on caa

Headlines

CAA an internal matter, India tells UN

coronavirus deaths

Headlines

Number of Coronavirus patients rise in India

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers - Aspiring doctor Chandni Nair loves the power of TikTok

Get-hooked

“If you don’t step forward to break barriers, no one else will”- My Take by Sweta Mantrii

Parasports

“Beat all struggles through hard work”- My Take by chess champ Jennitha Anto

Get-hooked

#AllYouNeedIsLove- Shivprasad & Sharmila’s marriage is a bond of love & friendship