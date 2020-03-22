Lucknow Police file case against singer Kanika Kapoor

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who was tested positive for COVID-19 has been charged by the police. Kanika was reportedly charged for negligence and disobedience to the order issued by a public servant. This was after she attended at least three large gatherings upon her return back from London last week amidst the Coronavirus scare. An FIR was filed against the singer at Sarojini Nagar police station. Chances are likely that more FIR’s will be filed against Kanika very soon.

Kanika had attended events at Uttar Pradesh and few other places. One of the events was attended by top politicians, most of whom are under quarantine now. Many others have decided to self-isolate. One amongst them is former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje.

While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions- Vasundhara Raje, Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Some of the other leaders who announced being in self-isolation is BJP’s Varun Gandhi, TMC’s Derek O’Brien, Congress Party leader Deepender Hooda and Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel.

Many people took to their social media to criticise Kanika for being irresponsible. This included singer Sona Mohapatra. “Case in point, #KanikaKapoor hid her travel history after landing in #India (goddess knows how),attended events in Lucknow,Mumbai,went partying while staying in a 5 star & has the virus!So all of U giving me gyan about how ‘simplistic’ PM’s speech was,was it really?”, she tweeted.