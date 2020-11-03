Love & support from family helped Lynn Elizabeth Thomas become an empowered woman

43-year-old Lynn Elizabeth Thomas, diagnosed with dwarfism, works as a medical tutor at a college in Kerala. According to Lynn, the relentless support and love showered on her from family is what helped her to become an independent and empowered woman.

“I always kept dreaming and I worked for it too”, these words of 43-year-old Lynn Elizabeth Thomas from Kerala is definitely something that every person can follow. Diagnosed with dwarfism, Lynn today works as a medical tutor in the medical biochemistry department of Believers Church Medical College Hospital in Tiruvalla. Someone who always dreamt of working in the medical field, Lynn has fulfilled her dreams, but knows she still has a long way to go. She doesn’t settle down for anything lesser than the best.

Growing up years

Lynn was born and brought up in Madhya Pradesh. Her family comprising of parents and two siblings had to travel a lot across the state owing to her parents work. Lynn studied in different schools as well.

Lynn was diagnosed with dwarfism when she was hardly nine months old. But her parents who decided to empower her ensured to bring up their daughter just like how they did with their other two kids who did not have disabilities. “My father used to tell me the many misconceptions and wrong beliefs associated with disabilities in north India. They have come across many advices and remedies, but my parents were focused only on educating me and making me independent”, says Lynn.

Needless to say, schooling was not a cakewalk for Lynn who had to undergo harassment, bullying and mocking from peers. She remembers how some schools refused to even admit her owing to her condition.

“Throughout my childhood, my parents kept telling me that I’am just like any other person. Everyone is made differently, so am I. There are many short people who are unable to do things like an average or tall person. Maybe I cannot reach up to take certain things or lift them. Those words of my parents kept ringing inside my ears which helped me lead a normal life”, recollects Lynn.

Academically brilliant and someone who always came in the top five, Lynn was active in many extra-curricular activities at school. Since she couldn’t participate in sports events, she ensured to be a part of speeches, debates, elocutions etc. in which she did very well.

Journey to empowerment

“My family and relatives have always been supportive. Never have I felt sidelined. I only feel weird when I step into a crowd who looks at me as a person with dwarfism”, says Lynn.

After completing her B.Sc with Chemistry, Lynn worked in a lab. She did her diploma in medical laboratory technology and worked at the renowned Emmanuel Hospital Assocaition for over 11 years, mainly in their laboratory holding different posts. She wanted to take her education to the next level.

So in 2011, she came to Kerala along with her parents and pursued an M.Sc in medical biochemistry. Lynn was the first rank holder at the university.

Lynn has been working as a medical tutor for more than five years now. She is also doing her research sidewise and hopes to be a good scientist down the lane. Her area of interest lies in kid’s nutrition and growth. As part of her studies, Lynn has travelled alone to different parts of India.

“It has always been a great experience to meet new people and travel. Iam thankful to God for my family and many kid people I have come across in life”, says Lynn who brims with confidence.

Watch in Sign Language

Also Read: