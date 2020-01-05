Madda Ram, disabled boy from Chhattisgarh, thanks Sachin for sharing his video

Madda Ram Kawasi, the disabled boy from Chhattisgarh who made headlines, has thanked cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for sharing his video.12-year-old Madda says he is proud that Sachin shared his video.

Little Madda Ram is the star of his village in Katekalyan area of Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. The 12-year-old boy, who is disabled, is thrilled that none other than cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has taken note of his passion for cricket.

Madda Ram’s love for cricket unaffected by disability

A video of Madda playing cricket shot by a local photographer Sharad Kumar Bhawani went viral on Facebook with thousands of people sharing and commenting on it. In the video, Madda, who is disabled in his legs and moves on a wheelchair tricycle, is playing cricket with his friends on a village ground. He can be seen standing on his knees, throwing the ball and then crawling on the pitch on his hands and knees to get a run. He finishes the run and then crawls to the length of the pitch to hand the bat to the other player.

The video was noticed by Sachin who shared it on Twitter with the message – “Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket with his friends. It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too”.

Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket 🏏 with his friends.

It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too. pic.twitter.com/Wgwh1kLegS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2020

Recognition pours in

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Madda said I am proud that Sachin Tendulkar shared my video. I want to thank him and also invite him to our village”. Madda thanked his friends for encouraging him to play along. Madda also said he wants to become a doctor for his community.

Local authorities have taken note of Madda’s fame as well. Block Education officer Gopal Pandey visited Madda’s school this week. “The department gifted a cricket kit to Madda and his friends”, said Pandey to Hindustan Times. “Madda is hardworking and talented as per his teachers and local villagers”. Dantewada Collector Topeshwar Verma has promised Madda all the support he needs to develop his skills.

Madda is disabled due to polio and is a class 7 student at a government school.

Also Read: