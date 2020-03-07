Madhya Pradesh government in crisis

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is in trouble. Four MLAs from the part have gone missing and one of them Hardeep Dang has resigned. In a letter, Dang claims that he is getting ignored by the party despite getting the people’s support. Calling the Kamal Nath-led government corrupt, Dang said no one wants to be a part of a corrupt government.

Dang was among the 10 MLAs who were allegedly taken away by the BJP in an effort to bring down the government.Six of the MLAs were found in a hotel in Gurgaon.

Four are still missing and there are rumours they may be at a five-star hotel in Karnataka, which is ruled by the BJP. Last year the Janata Dal Secular-Congress government in Karnataka crashed after 15 rebels crossed over to the BJP.

I have received information about Hardeep Singh Dang’s resignation. I have not yet received any letter from him or discussed the matter in person. Until I meet him personally, making comments over it will not be appropriate. – Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

The Kamal Nath government has 120 MLAs, which is four more than the majority mark of 116 in the 230-member assembly. Of them, 114 are from the Congress, two from the BSP, one from the Samajwadi Party and four independents. The BJP has 107 MLAs and two seats are currently vacant. If the three other missing MLAs resign, it would bring down the number in the assembly to 224 and the majority mark to 113.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the government but the BJP denies the allegations.