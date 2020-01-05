Magic Planet to provide free computer training to disabled youth

Magic Planet in Thiruvananthapuram had started Different Arts Centre earlier last year. Their latest programme ‘Inspira’ provides free computer training to youngsters with disabilities. They have bought over 100 mobile tabs for the programme.

Job opportunities for people with disabilities are limited even today. There are very few inclusive companies who hire youngsters with disabilities. The Different Arts Centre run by Magic Planet in Thiruvananthapuram is offering a sea of opportunities for youngsters with disabilities. Their latest computer programme ‘Inspira’ was launched last month. Magic Planet has bought over 100 tabs to offer computer training to disabled youngsters in their venture.

Providing a range of opportunities to disabled

Different Arts Centre has been employing youngsters with disabilities since the past one year. They are provided a stage to showcase magic and arts after giving training. With their latest ‘Inspira’ programme, these disabled youngsters will get familiar with technology too.

Jin Jospeh, Manager, Magic Planet says that their initiative has got a lot of good response from parents.

Parents are giving good feedback. We are looking into how these youngsters can be assessed. So organisations like National Institute of Speech & Hearing will assess our children and see how well all these programmes have increased their self-esteem and confidence. Magic Planet is providing them platforms. – Jin Joseph, Magic Planet

Empowering through ‘Inspira’

Children with various disabilities like autism, cerebral palsy and other intellectual disabilities are part of the initiative. Most of disabled youth are unaware about how to use computers. ‘Inspira’ aims to bridge the gap with the help of experts.

Jolly Johnson, Founder of NGO Helping Hands in Trivandrum says that starting something like this in the state capital is a great idea. “To start something for youngsters with disabilities is definitely great. This also helps families to be confident about their children. Society will start accepting them. It will also help to create awareness about disabilities”, says Jolly.

