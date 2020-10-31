Maharashtra extends lockdown to 30 November

With rising number of Covid-19 cases and criticism of less tests being conducted, Maharashtra government has decided to extend lockdown in the state till 30 November. No new activities will be allowed in the state and strict Covid protocols and guidelines must be followed. In an order by State Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, all the activities that are currently being done will continue.

While the state government has requested for operating back local trains, cinema theaters, multiplexes and public gatherings have been completely banned.

Maharashtra government had introduced the ‘Mission Begin Again’ plan to re-start state economy and phase-wise opening of activities. Lockdown curbs will be strictly implemented in containment and non-containment zones according to latest reports.

Maharashtra still continues to be one of the worst-hit states due to Covid infection with Kerala nearing the tally. Covid case numbers of the state rose to over 16 lakhs making it one of the biggest contributors of Covid virus in the country. There are over 1 lakh active cases. More than 44,000 deaths have been reported.