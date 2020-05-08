Maharashtra government asks 25,000 private doctors to enlist for COVID duty

The Maharashtra government has asked 25,000 private doctors in Mumbai to report to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients immediately. The state government says the doctors will be given protective gear and will be paid for working in an emergency.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has sent a notice to this effect.

Most private clinics across Mumbai are closed because of the pandemic and the government wants to enlist the services of the doctors as it builds up capacity. Temporary isolation and quarantine centres for COVID-19 patients are being set up. Doctors above the age of 55 years are exempt from this.

Your expert services are required for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 patients at least for 15 days. You shall therefore convey your willingness and place of choice where you would like to render your services..Non-attendance of duty will be considered as breach of MCO Code of ethics that we administered at the time of obtaining degree and action will be initiated according to provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and other acts referred above. – Dr TP Lahane, Director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research

Experts say that the state government has the right to invoke laws to insist on private doctors participating in the treatment of COVID-19 patients given that this is a national emergency.

Maharashtra has over 16,000 COVID-19 cases of which 10,000 are in Mumbai alone. The state is the worst hit and the government has prepared huge isolation centres and increased testing to counter the spread.

