Maharashtra government warns people of plasma racket

attack on doctors

Maharashtra remains to be the state with highest number of Coronavirus cases in India. On Wednesday, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh warned people of a possible plasma racket in the state, especially through dark web and other illegal channels. There have been many incidents of fraud reported across the state. Meanwhile, some are charging hefty amounts in the name of plasma treatment. Deshmukh also appealed that if citizens find something suspicious, they must come forward and file a complaint.

Plasma therapy has found to be an ideal way to treat Coronavirus patients and was started in India on May. Ever since then, a few states have been following this including in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had voiced for plasma therapy and discussed about its many benefits too. The first trials also took place in the national capital. But the central government had stated that plasma therapy cannot be considered as ideal treatment for Coronavirus.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery had launched the world’s largest plasma therapy trials in June.

With India ranked as the third most affected nation in terms of Coronavirus, government has warned in surge of numbers in days to come. There are over 9 lakh Coronavirus cases in the country now.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Vikas Dubey's picture at the time of his arrest

Headlines

Probe ordered into gangster Vikas Dubey’s death

Congress Party logo of a hand set against the Indian flag

Headlines

Congress government in Rajasthan in trouble

coronavirus

Headlines

COVID cases in India over 9 lakh, deaths over 24,000

Sachin Pilot wearing a dark grey suit and speaking ata n event

Headlines

Not joining BJP, says former Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

5 wheelchair friendly travel destinations in Asia!

Get-hooked

What makes Udaan in Jalandhar a uniquely inclusive school

Get-hooked

“Stay positive to beat all odds” - My Take by Jomy John Joseph, disability rights activist

Get-hooked

Parenting Corner – Fun activities for vacations