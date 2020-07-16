Maharashtra government warns people of plasma racket

Maharashtra remains to be the state with highest number of Coronavirus cases in India. On Wednesday, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh warned people of a possible plasma racket in the state, especially through dark web and other illegal channels. There have been many incidents of fraud reported across the state. Meanwhile, some are charging hefty amounts in the name of plasma treatment. Deshmukh also appealed that if citizens find something suspicious, they must come forward and file a complaint.

Plasma therapy has found to be an ideal way to treat Coronavirus patients and was started in India on May. Ever since then, a few states have been following this including in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had voiced for plasma therapy and discussed about its many benefits too. The first trials also took place in the national capital. But the central government had stated that plasma therapy cannot be considered as ideal treatment for Coronavirus.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery had launched the world’s largest plasma therapy trials in June.

With India ranked as the third most affected nation in terms of Coronavirus, government has warned in surge of numbers in days to come. There are over 9 lakh Coronavirus cases in the country now.