Maharashtra Human Rights Commission to hold hearing in Father Stan Swamy matter

The cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment of Father Stan Swamy, the disabled tribal activist currently lodged in a Maharashtra prison has finally come in for some attention.

On 20 November the State Human Rights Commission, Maharashtra has summoned the Additional Director General, Prisons (ADGP), Prisons, Pune for a hearing into the violation of Father Swamy’s rights in prison.

83-year-old Father Swamy has Parkinson’s disease, which is a progressive disability, and suffers from tremors and other uncontrollable muscle contractions. He has also substantial loss of hearing in both ears. Parkinson’s disease is a specified disability under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016,

Father Swamy has been denied the use of a sipper and a straw despite his condition. He also needs a walker or a wheelchair as he has fallen multiple times in prison. A petition before the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission has underlined that the right to assistive products, accessible services, barrier-free environment, and reasonable accommodations is mandated by the RPWD Act and is a legally binding provision under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities that India ratified in 2006.

The Home Ministry is required to take effective measures so that in the case of persons with disabilities who are deprived of their liberty, ‘the situation of disability shall not be an aggravating factor, arising from greater constraints on their rights or greater limitation on activities that other persons deprived of liberty can carry out. – Petition for Father Stan Swamy

The petition seeks immediate provisions of assistive aids, safe environment, and human care services as needed or requested by Father Swamy. It also asks that he be shifted to a hospital or sage space with appropriate support if unable to care for himself.

Earlier this week the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled also moved a petition before the National human Rights Commissions seeking its urgent intervention in the matter.

