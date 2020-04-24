Maharashtra records highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day

The deadly COVID-19 infection is spreading at a rapid rate across the world. In India, the infection was first reported in late January at Kerala. In a couple of months, the country recorded over 22,000 COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra is the state with the highest number of cases. On Thursday, 778 new cases were registered. There are over 6000 COVID-19 infected patients in the state with over 4000 in Mumbai alone. This is the largest number of cases recorded in a day in Maharashtra. The number of people dead has risen to 283.

Dharavi, one of the largest slums in the world, is located at Mumbai. Over 200 people have been tested positive with 13 deaths at Dharavi.

The central government had expressed their concern and anxiety over COVID-19 cases spreading in Maharashtra and Gujarat in spite of the lockdown. Mumbai has been declared as a hotspot by the central government. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery said that the state government will esnure all measures are taken to control the virus. Over 840 people have been discharged from hospitals in the state after treatment from COVID-19 infection.

