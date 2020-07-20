Maharashtra reports highest single-day spike in Covid cases

Maharashtra is the state with highest number of Covid-19 cases in India. On Sunday, the state reported its highest single-day spike in cases. 9518 cases were reported from across the state. This is the first time that state is crossing the 9000 mark. Over 258 died in the last 24 hours which is yet again the highest number reported. The total number of cases in the state are now over 3 lakh. Number of deaths rose to over 11,000. 1083 cases were reported from Mumbai, India’s commercial hub. Neighboring Pune reported 1812 cases.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery had requested support and coordination from people in the state to tackle the virus crisis. He also stated that with Bakrid and Ganesha festivals round the corner, all public gatherings will be completely banned. He also called for the replication of Dharavi model, which worked very well, to be implemented in other parts of the state as well.

Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan are some of the other states that have been affected badly by Covid-19, also called as the novel Coronavirus.