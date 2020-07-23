Friends for over 5 years, Maitreya Shah & Tejas Shah say theirs is a bond for life

Maitreya Shah and Tejas Shah from Baroda in Gujarat have been best friends for over five years. They met while attending a coaching class in the city, and their bond has only become stronger over the years. In our monthly series #FriendshipGoals, Maitreya, who is visually impaired, and his friend Tejas talks about what makes them best friends for life.

‘It’s all about finding the yin to your yang’, and that is what makes any friendship beautiful. Maitreya Shah, who is a visually impaired law graduate from Baroda has always had a bunch of great friends always. He is a disability rights activist who voices for the community. So being someone who loves to socialize, Maitreya has never felt alone. But his friendship with Tejas is unique for many reasons. Read on to know why.

The first meeting

Both Maitreya and Tejas remembers their first meeting. It was at a coaching center in Baroda. Both of them were law college aspirants during that time and were attempting to crack the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). They met through a mutual friend and clicked instantly.

Baroda is a small city. So most of the time everyone has some connection with the other. I and Tejas had a few mutual friends too and we met through one of them at the center. The first day we met, we all had gone out for lunch together- Maitreya Shah.

Tejas remembers the first thing he noticed about Maitreya. “He scored extremely well for all the exams at the center. Over time, I realized how hard-working he is”, says Tejas.

Both of them got admission at Gujarat National Law University (GNLU). “We decided to be roommates at the college hostel because we knew each other in Baroda as well. Both of us were comfortable together”, says Maitreya. That was the beginning of five years of fun, excitement, academics and most importantly, friendship for a lifetime!

The thick bond of friendship

Maitreya says that their college hostel room was home away from home. Together, they watched movies, ate out, did combined study sessions and had lots of fun.

“Amongst the so many faces that you deal with every day, there is one person you can always have faith in. Tejas was that person in my life. We had similar family backgrounds which made the bonding easier”, says Maitreya.

According to Tejas, Maitreya’s persistence and perseverance is something that every person can learn. “He is a very positive person and never talks about his challenges. As a friend, he is easy-going, jolly and is always willing to lend a helping hand when needed”, says Tejas adding that they have many memories together as roommates. “A good friend is someone whom you can trust. There must be mutual respect too. When I look at Maitreya, I don’t see the challenges and obstacles that he faces. He is very intelligent”, adds Tejas.

Together for a lifetime

According to Maitreya, having a roommate with disability can be challenging in some ways. He points out the screen-reader as an example. “Screen-readers are lifeline to visually impaired people. Sometimes it can be irritating to others. During our days at the hostel, Tejas has never complained about it. It is not about empathy or sympathy. He has just been so accommodative”, remembers Maitreya. “Till date, we have never had an argument over anything. You might know a hundred people, but there is just that one special friend”, he adds.

This upcoming International Friendship day on 30 July, the duo has not yet planned anything because there is a rising number of Covid cases in Baroda. So they prefer to stay indoors. “Maybe, we might visit each other at our homes. That is safer”, says the duo.

Both Maitreya and Tejas have graduated from GNLU with flying colors. They are gearing up to start new jobs but the process has been delayed due to Covid crisis and lockdown. These youngsters are looking for a bright future and they know that they have each other’s backs always!

Watch in Sign Language

