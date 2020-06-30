Major encounter ends in J&K, 3 terrorists killed

A major success in anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir with security forces killing three terrorists, including a commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, in an encounter in Anantnag district on Monday morning.

The Hizbul Mujahideen commander Masood Ahmed Bhat was killed in an operation along with two others. Police officials say that with Masood’s death, the entire Doda district in Jammu region has become totally free of terrorists. He is believed to be one of the last surviving terrorists there.

The operation was jointly launched by the Army, J&K police and CRPF. One AK rifle and two pistols were recovered from the encounter site.

With today’s operation at Khull Chohar Anantnag by Anantnag Police along with Local RR unit in which two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists including one district commander and one Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Masood are neutralised. Doda district in Jammu Zone becomes totally militancy free one again as Masood was last surviving terrorist of Doda District. – Dilbagh Singh, Police Chief, Jammu & Kashmir

The police also said that Masood was involved in a rape case filed by Doda police and was on the run since then.

Jammu and Kashmir police earlier said that 29 foreign terrorists are active in south Kashmir. They said they will be killed soon. Police have claimed that over 100 terrorists have been killed in the last five months in the region.

Police say that the operations have been successful as local people were cooperating.

