Major protests in Delhi after student shot at university

There is massive tension in Delhi after a teenager pulled out a gun in broad daylight and fired at students protesting against the citizenship law near Jamia Millia University. One student was injured in the hand. The police reacted only after he fired the shot.

The protests increased as hundreds more joined in, breaking police barricades as they tried to march towards Rajghat.

Home Minister Amit Shah said he had ordered stringent action in the shooting incident and “the culprit will not be spared”.

I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner on the firing incident that has taken place in Delhi and instructed him to take stringent action against the culprits. The centre will not tolerate any such incident. The matter has been taken seriously, and the culprit will not be spared. – Amit Shah, Union Home Minister

In a chilling video, the teenager who fired can be seen walking backwards as he points his gun at protesters. Dozens of policemen in riot gear are seen behind him, but none of them is seen trying to stop the shooter.

“Yeh lo azaadi (here’s your freedom)” he said to the protesters. After he fired the shot, one police officer is seen walking towards him and grabbing him. The attacker has not been named as he is a juvenile.

The shooter was detained for questioning.

The incident comes after hate speeches were made during the campaign for the 8 February Delhi election. Union Minister Anurag Thakur has been banned from campaigning for 72 hours after he was caught on camera encouraging the slogan “Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro S***** Ko (Shoot the traitors)” at a rally.

The student who was shot at has been identified as Shadab Farooq and was seen being taken away, as he walked with his left hand in blood.