Make all coronavirus tests free, orders Supreme Court

Blood test

The Supreme Court has said that the government must ensure coronavirus tests are conducted for free in both state-run and private diagnostic labs. Coronavirus tests are already free at government hospitals. Private labs cannot be allowed to charge up to 4,500 rupees for the test in the middle of the ongoing crisis, said the court.

It is not yet decided whether private labs should be reimbursed by the government. This will be decided later.

The court said that charging a fee for tests may not be within the means of a large part of population. “No person be deprived to undergo the COVID-19 test due to non-payment of capped amount”, it said. “Private hospitals including laboratories have an important role to play in containing the scale of pandemic by extending philanthropic services in the hour of national crisis”.

After initially lagging behind most countries when it came to COVID-19 testing, India allowed private labs to conduct the tests late last month.

However, the country still has a low rate of testing. Less than 11.000 tests have been conducted per day, which is a small amount for a population of 130 crore people. Countries with far smaller populations like Germany and the US have been testing 50,000 and one lakh people every day.

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

People wearing face masks

Headlines

Government issues advisory to stop social stigma around COVID-19

coronavirus

Headlines

COVID-19 death toll rises in India

modi and trump

Headlines

India to export drug to US for COVID-19 treatment

Man wearing a face mask

Headlines

Mumbai makes masks mandatory amidst COVID-19 spread

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#AllYouNeedIsLove- Shivprasad & Sharmila’s marriage is a bond of love & friendship

Get-hooked

“Know your strengths & create opportunities for yourself”- My Take by Vasundhara Koppula

Get-hooked

“If you don’t step forward to break barriers, no one else will”- My Take by Sweta Mantrii

Parasports

“Beat all struggles through hard work”- My Take by chess champ Jennitha Anto