Making MinD’s Dream a Reality: Let the limits be just limits.

MinD- Mobility in Dystrophy, a nascent fellowship of patients of Muscular Dystrophy and spinal muscular atrophy across Kerala, is celebrating its fourth anniversary. MinD is an organisation of a handful of people who makes the famous saying “If you can dream it, you can do it” meaningful.. Ever since the formation of MinD, they have become the voice of the voiceless and every action, every step they took remains rooted to the visions of the organisation.

The journey of four years, though short, has been tough but successful so far. To mark the progress of the MinD family in the pages of history, a three-day-long celebration has been organised from 29th April to May 1st. The primary aim of the celebrations, undoubtedly, is to make society aware of the diseases Muscular Dystrophy and Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Recognition of the disease and patient are two important things to ensure proper medical care and support to them. So as an add on to the primary aim from this year is to make the medical field aware of the number and extent to which these diseases have taken roots in the present society and to ensure medical care and support to patients in all the hospitals across Kerala.

A rehabilitation centre has always been given paramount importance from the very beginning of MinD for the welfare and secure life of its members. Realising the necessity of this goal Mind has decided to take some decisive steps towards the dream project of MinD, “ORIDAM” the rehabilitation centre. As a part of raising funds for the dream mission, the Volunteers’ Wing of MinD, “KOOTTU” is organising an Iftar feast followed by a Musical Event- “Uyaram Oridathekk” on 25th April 2021 at Sree Ganesh Auditorium Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram from six in the evening. The main attraction of the musical event is the Qawwali lead by two eminent musicians- Irfan Erthooth and Javed Aslam. There is more beauty in helping someone achieve their dreams than achieving our own, this event is an opportunity for each of us to show the MinD family that we care for them and that they live in a compassionate society. Let’s join our hands and be with KOOTTU to make this long-cherished dream of every MinD member a reality.

The journey of 4 years has not been easy, but it was worth all the hardships and efforts. MinD is a family more than an Organisation and will remain so. Like a jigsaw puzzle, they try to find the matching pieces and fix them. Maybe one of us is the next matching piece so let’s grab this opportunity and be a part of their Jigsaw Puzzle.

For more details regarding the event contact us on 9539744797,8547082321

