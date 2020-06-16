Kudumbashree District Mission starts classes on TV for disabled children in Wayanad

The Kudumbashree District Mission in Wayanad, Kerala is ensuring that children with disabilities don’t miss out on their lessons. They are doing this by conducting classes on television. Every week, for two days, classes are telecast on Malanad Channel.

With schools closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, classes are being held with the use of technology. At Wayanad in Kerala, the Kudumbashree District Mission and Nahla Charitable Foundation have come together to conduct online classes for children with disabilities. This is being held as part of the CLAP Wayanad Programme.

CLAP stands for Comprehensive Learning Advancement Programme and the classes aim to ensure that the care and training given to disabled children in the area is not disrupted. Kudumbashree runs six BUDS Schools and five BUDS Rehabilitation Centres (BRC) in the district. Nearly 250 children study in these schools. Through online classes, services of experts within and outside the district is being extended.

Classes telecast twice a week

The classes are telecast on Sundays and Thursdays at 5.30 pm on the Malanad Channel. While the e-learning mode is not ideal, this arrangement was felt necessary, so children transition smoothly at a later stage.

There is no homogeneous method to train these children. Every child is different and needs different techniques to learn. The e-learning mechanism may not seem complete owing to limited possibilities for interaction between the student, teachers, and the school environment. However, it was necessary to equip students for resumption of school activities at a later stage. – Abdusamad K, Nahla Foundation

Children who do not have access to technology will not miss out either as therapies or lessons are being provided in the stipulated format through home visits.

Online classes combined with home visits

“Besides online modules, the mission is making arrangements to facilitate the direct interaction of resource teachers with their students once a week”, said Mrs. Sajida, District Coordinator, Kudumbashree District Mission, Wayanad.

Classes include lessons prescribed under guidelines of the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) which outline various therapies that can be given at homes and other related topics. To clear academic-related doubts, parents and students can call the WhatsApp numbers flashed on TV screens. These doubts will be addressed in future episodes.

Special teams will also visit students’ homes and explain to them how online classes will be held. They will follow this up with regular visits. Parents will also be trained on the home-based therapies along with lessons defined by the SCERT.

Classes can be viewed in Facebook

Each episode has two parts, one deals with textbook lessons given by BUDS School Teachers, who are trained to support children with disabilities. In the other, directions are given by experts for performing various therapies.

Videos of the online classes are also uploaded on the Facebook page of Malanad Channel. This way disabled children from any part of the corner can access the programmes.

