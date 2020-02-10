‘Malang’ collects over Rs 15 crore at box office

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang has definitely opened to a great start at the box office. The movie released last Friday. Over the weekend, it minted over Rs 15 crore at the box office. Reportedly, the movie that is already a super hit will cross milestones according to experts. Malang did extremely well over the weekend. It had collected over 6.71 crore on its opening day.

#Malang witnesses substantial growth on Day 2, despite #Delhi having limited screenings… Should score on Day 3 [Sun] as well… Eyes ₹ 24 cr [+/-] weekend – the highest for #AdityaRoyKapur [solo hero films]… Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr. Total: ₹ 15.60 cr. #India biz- Taran Adarsh, Movie Critic.

The movie got mixed reviews from audience and critics. Malang’s release clashed with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘Shikhara’.

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri who has directed some blockbuster movies like Aashiqui 2 and Kalyug. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in other prominent roles. Malang is a revenge thriller where the main protagonist takes revenge against cops who are responsible for his lady love’s death. The film has been co-produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.