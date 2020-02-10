‘Malang’ collects over Rs 15 crore at box office

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang has definitely opened to a great start at the box office. The movie released last Friday. Over the weekend, it minted over Rs 15 crore at the box office. Reportedly, the movie that is already a super hit will cross milestones according to experts. Malang did extremely well over the weekend. It had collected over 6.71 crore on its opening day.

#Malang witnesses substantial growth on Day 2, despite #Delhi having limited screenings… Should score on Day 3 [Sun] as well… Eyes ₹ 24 cr [+/-] weekend – the highest for #AdityaRoyKapur [solo hero films]… Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr. Total: ₹ 15.60 cr. #India biz- Taran Adarsh, Movie Critic.

The movie got mixed reviews from audience and critics. Malang’s release clashed with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘Shikhara’.

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri who has directed some blockbuster movies like Aashiqui 2 and Kalyug. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in other prominent roles. Malang is a revenge thriller where the main protagonist takes revenge against cops who are responsible for his lady love’s death. The film has been co-produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

corona virus

Headlines

India at risk of importing coronavirus, says study

Headlines

Alia Bhatt likely to marry Ranbir this December

vijay actor house raid

Headlines

Income tax raids Tamil superstar Vijay’s house

narendra modi

Headlines

PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi in Parliament

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Parasports

“Beat all struggles through hard work”- My Take by chess champ Jennitha Anto

Technology

GenElek's robotic exoskeletons give disabled people a chance to walk

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers - Aspiring doctor Chandni Nair loves the power of TikTok

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community