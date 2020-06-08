Malls, restaurants & religious places reopen today

Today, 8 June, almost brings an end to the tough restrictions imposed by the central government to control the spread of the coronavirus disease. After the Centre’s recent order, malls, restaurants and religious places will reopen after a gap of more than 70 days.

However, strict restrictions will remain in place until 30 June in the worst-hit areas.

Many state governments have said that these activities will be allowed to resume only if precautionary measures laid down by the Centre against coronavirus are followed.

Here is a list of what will open from today with these new rules in place:

Restaurants : People have to be seated in such a way that social distancing in maintained. Restaurants cannot have more than 50% capacity and will have to use disposable menus.

: People have to be seated in such a way that social distancing in maintained. Restaurants cannot have more than 50% capacity and will have to use disposable menus. Places of worship : Strict social distancing norms and other norms must be followed. Statues, idols and holy books cannot be touched. No prasad or holy water is allowed and visitors have to take their shoes off in their vehicles.

: Strict social distancing norms and other norms must be followed. Statues, idols and holy books cannot be touched. No prasad or holy water is allowed and visitors have to take their shoes off in their vehicles. Malls : Only asymptomatic visitors will be allowed and the number of customers inside a shop has to be kept minimum. Mall management has to ensure social distancing is followed. Entrances must have sanitiser dispensers and thermal screening. Gaming arcades, children’s play area and cinema halls inside the mall will remain closed. Clothing cannot be tried on.

: Only asymptomatic visitors will be allowed and the number of customers inside a shop has to be kept minimum. Mall management has to ensure social distancing is followed. Entrances must have sanitiser dispensers and thermal screening. Gaming arcades, children’s play area and cinema halls inside the mall will remain closed. Clothing cannot be tried on. Hotels – Record of all guests and their medical condition has to be maintained. Guests also have to fill a self-declaration form. Check-in has to be contact-less and luggage must be sanitised before sending it to the rooms.

International air travel, metro rail, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls will remain suspended for the time being. The Centre will decide on reopening of schools and colleges in the second phase in July.