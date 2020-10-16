#GoodNewsSaturday- Social media comes together to support Amritsar man with cerebral palsy

The video of a young Sikh man, wearing an orange turban, selling incense sticks is doing the rounds on social media. He has cerebral palsy, but in spite of the physical limitations is earning a living on his own. Social media users wants people in Amritsar to support him who is often spotted outside Celebration Mall.

The power of social media is something that we all have experienced. A couple of weeks back, story of an elderly man in Delhi who ran a street shop named ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ was widely shared on social media platforms. He had apparently undergone huge financial losses due to lockdown and adding to his woes, no customers visited the dhaba. Video of the elderly man and his dhaba had became viral. Now, ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ is a hotspot for many youngsters.

Recently, image of a man with cerebral palsy selling incense sticks is going viral on social media platforms. Actor Richa Chadha is amongst those who sought help for this young man to lead a dignified life.

Viral image of man on tricycle

Photos of the Sikh man, who can be seen wearing an orange turban, selling incense sticks was first shared by social media user Jas Oberoi on Twitter. The man can be seen seated on his tricycle, selling incense sticks in spite of his physical limitations. His name and other details are unknown, but is often spotted outside Celebration Mall in Amritsar.

“This gentleman affected by cerebral palsy sits outside the Celebration Mall in Amritsar and sells agarbattis to make a living. If you happen to live close by & are an agarbatti user, please make it a habit to buy from him. Thanks”, tweeted Jas Oberoi.

The image was re-tweeted by more than 200 people. Hopefully, this hard-working young man will get support in Amritsar where he lives!

Love from social media

Needless to say, the young man has received a lot of love from across India.

“Ambarsar! Your turn now. come together!”, tweeted actor Richa Chadha.

“Help him and pl dont bargain with them , it breaks my heart to see ppl haggling with them”, tweeted journalist Puja Talwar.

“Man in this picture has cerebral palsy he can’t walk either but still sells Dhoop, Agarbattis etc to earn his livelihood he needs our support We all Made Baba Ka Dhaba Famous This Time let’s Help The sardar ji From Amritsar”, tweeted a social media user Anand.

“Photo of a Sardar ji having cerebral palsy not able to walk but still he is selling agarbati, dhoop for his daily living. We request to all the people from amritsar & around to buy whatever he sell. Celebration mall, Batala road, Amritsar”, tweeted another social media user Ravjot Singh.

