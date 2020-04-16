  • Man who incited migrants to gather at Mumbai city station arrested

Man who incited migrants to gather at Mumbai city station arrested

Gateway of India Mumbai

A man who allegedly started the rumours that led to thousands of migrants gathering at Mumbai’s Bandra station on Tuesday evening has been arrested. He has been identified as Vinay Dubey, who calls himself a labour leader. Dubey put out many posts around a campaign called “Chalo Ghar Ki Ore (let’s go home)” instigating migrants who are stranded in the city due to the coronavirus lockdown and are desperate to return to their native villages.

The police is investigating whether his posts on Twitter and Facebook were potentially responsible for the rumours that drove hundreds to Bandra despite the lockdown and precautions for social distancing. The police eventually had to do a lathicharge. The migrants were mostly from Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

In a video that Dubey is heard asking the government to organise a journey home for the migrants, since the lockdown “will be over on April 14″. He says”I request that after the lockdown gets over on April 14, the state government arrange trains to UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal. They can be quarantined once they get there… They are desperate here, they will die of hunger, if not from coronavirus…We will wait till 14th or 15th, if government does not do anything, I, Vinay Dubey, will start the journey with those migrants on foot…”

Dubey runs an NGO called Uttar Bhartiya Maha Panchayat and has been seen speaking about the issues faced by workers from north India in Maharashtra. Police arrested him from his home in Navi Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned people not to spread rumours after the incident. He said, “Don’t play with their emotions. They are poor people. I warn you, don’t play with their emotions”. He also assured people saying, “We are with you. You are safe. I am speaking with the Centre. We are taking care of you. A lockdown is not like being locked up”.

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Sonia Gandhi, Congress president

Headlines

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi praises people fighting Covid-19

coronavirus

Headlines

Delhi hospital becomes coronavirus hotspot

punjab police

Headlines

Angry mob chops off cop’s hand in Punjab

Blood test

Headlines

Make all coronavirus tests free, orders Supreme Court

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community

Technology

GenElek's robotic exoskeletons give disabled people a chance to walk

Parasports

Huafrid Billimoria is the 1st Indian with dystonia to achieve swimming feat

Get-hooked

“If you don’t step forward to break barriers, no one else will”- My Take by Sweta Mantrii