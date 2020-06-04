PM makes special mention of Pathankot disabled man who helps the needy in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

The Coronavirus pandemic has taught us a few lessons. Amongst that, the most important one is to show humanity to fellow beings including humans and animals. In spite of all the odds and obstacles, people have been trying to help each other to get through the tough times. 37 year old Raju, a disabled man from Pathankot, has beaten his disability and financial constraints to help hundreds of people during the lockdown. In the 65th edition of radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ that took place last Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special mention of Raju! This is undoubtedly something inspiring for Raju and many others like him who are helping the needy during such tough times.

A real-life superhero

Raju hails from Pathankot in Punjab. Due to polio, he became disabled and has been using a hand-powered tricycle for moving around. Raju lives on the streets and begs for a living. The amount of Rs 75,000 that he received from begging was spent on distributing 3000 masks and ration for over 100 families during lockdown.

Last Sunday, during the monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ show, Modi mentioned about Raju and his good deeds.

TimesNowNews.com has quoted Raju saying that, “I am happy that he spoke about me. Despite being a handicapped, he did not treat me as such. In these dire times, whatever little I can do, I will continue to do so. There are many like me who are dependent on begging for their survival”.

According to Raju, the bare minimum amount that is needed for his survival is kept aside. The rest is spent on helping others. He has provided financial assistance for weddings of girls from economically backward families and brought books for many others. He even reportedly spend Rs 15,000 to repair a road that was in a bad condition.

A disability and financial hurdles has not stopped this man from doing what he does best, and helping others it is!

