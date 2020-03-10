Many schools, offices across India shut over Coronavirus scare

The number of Coronavirus cases in India has risen to 47 as of Tuesday. The latest cases come from Kerala, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru and Jammu and Kashmir. Reportedly, a three year old child who returned to Kerala from Italy were amongst those who have been tested positive. Officials have requested people to be on the vigil and report to their nearest medical center if they find any symptoms of the virus. Many schools, colleges and offices across India were shut down after Coronavirus scare.

The Karnataka government ordered holidays for children in lower and upper kindergarten classes across Bengaluru. Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey instructed all officials from educational institutions to watch students. Many primary schools in Delhi were already shut last week amidst the virus scare.

Some schools and colleges in Kerala will remain shut, especially in Pathanamthitta where five people were tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Cognizant had already shut their Hyderabad office. Paytm in Gurgaon closed down the office to sanitize their premises after one of their employees were tested positive. SAP was one of the first companies to shut down their offices in India after two of their Bengaluru office employees were tested positive for Corona.

“Our kids schools sent a note saying preschools (in Karnataka or only Bengaluru – not clear) closed from tomorrow, until further notice. #CoronaVirus”, tweeted Vishu Guttal.

“Coronavirus: Indefinite holiday declared for LKG, UKG classes in Bengaluru schools The shutdown of classes is indefinite as of now and applies to schools in all regions of Bengaluru including Rural educational districts”, tweeted INC updates.

“#Breaking Kerala govt ask all schools and colleges in pathanamthitta district to shut down for 3 days”, tweeted Senthil Nathan A.