Mary Kom, PV Sindhu win top government honours

MC Mary Kom and PV Sindhu are undoubtedly two of the best sportspeople from India. On the 71st republic day, the country conferred Mary Kom with Padma Vibhushan while PV Sindhu was awarded the Padma Bhushan. Mary Kom, who was a six time world champion in boxing has brought many laurels to India at international platforms. PV Sindhu, who made her mark as a badminton player has also won prizes for the country. The Padma Vibhushan is the second highest civilian award after the Bharat Ratna.

Two of the most deserving champions of India. Mary Kom to be conferred Padma Vibhushan, PV Sindhu to get Padma Bhushan. @MangteC @Pvsindhu1 #padmavibhushan #padmabhushan- Rajesh Kalra, Twitter User.

The final names of the awardees were announced by the government on Saturday. Some of the other sports personalities who won the awards included Zaheer Khan, Jitu Rai and Rani Rampal. All of them have proved their expertise in their sports.

36 year old Mary Kom from Manipur is also a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. She was conferred with Padma Bhushan in the year 2013 and Padma Shri in 2006.

“Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Kangana Ranaut get padma honors. Sushma Swaraj , Arun Jaitley , Swami Vishvesha theertha Muzzaffar Baig among posthumous awardees. South movies get largely ignored, Industrialist Venu Srinivasan and Singers Bombay sisters win from TN”, tweeted Kasturi Shankar.