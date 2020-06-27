Massive survey to check COVID-19 spread in Delhi

coronavirus

Authorities in Delhi have started a massive exercise to determine the spread of the coronavirus disease. This comes as a rising number of cases are reported in the national capital. Delhi is among the worst affected states in India.

The survey is expected to help officials prepare a broad strategy to combat the pandemic. The exercise will be conducted by the Delhi government and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) between 27to 28 June.

A total of 20,000 tests will be conducted across all the districts of Delhi. The deputy commissioners of the districts will effectively coordinate with survey field teams, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. This will help authorities undertake a comprehensive analysis of COVID-19 in the city. Based on this a strategy can be prepared to fight the pandemic in the national capital.

The antibody tests are largely used for surveillance among the community. They show information about immunity against coronavirus. Delhi has 77,240 infections so far and 2,492 people have died due to the virus

