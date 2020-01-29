Mattel’s new range of Barbie dolls celebrate diversity & inclusion

Mattel, the toy company that makes Barbie Dolls are gearing up to take steps towards inclusion. Their latest Barbie Dolls that are going to be launched this week will be vitiligo and no hair Barbie Dolls. The toy company has already been receiving a lot of praise for their initiative to promote diversity.

Barbie Dolls are a part of every young girl’s childhood. Mattel, who are the makers of Barbie Dolls have always been torch-bearers of inclusion. Last year, they introduced Barbie on wheelchair. This year, they are gearing up to launch their new line of Barbie Dolls with Vitiligo and no hair. The Vitiligo dolls will be launched this week. The makers have claimed that this is their latest venture to promote inclusion and increase diversity. Mattel has undoubtedly received a lot of praise from the disabled community.



Best-seller Barbie Dolls

More people are coming forward to promote the need for inclusion. Parents from across the globe wants their children to be aware of disabilities. That is why Barbie on wheelchair was one of the bestselling dolls in the United Kingdom last year. The doll without hair was their most liked Instagram post last year.

In 2019, Mattel had also collaborated with 13 year Jordan Reeves, an amputee, to create a doll with prosthetic limb.

Over the past many years, Mattel has been criticised for using dolls that were stereotyped as ideal beauty. Their latest ventures are definitely going to boost them in the international market.

Appreciation on social media

Many people took to social media to congratulate Mattel’s latest efforts.

“Barbie is still quite problematic, but I would have loved a barbie with vitiligo as a kid. Having vitiligo was an added element to the already impossible beauty standards forced upon girls from a young age. It was hard. This would have helped speed the acceptance up <3”, tweeted journalist Helena Wadia.

“Shout out to my 7-year-old vitiligoed self who would have gone nuts for one of these”, tweeted online reporter Hattie Brewis.

“The makers of #Barbie dolls are going to start selling a version with no hair and another with a rare skin condition to give a "multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion" #CapitalReports”, tweeted journalist Chris Chambers.

