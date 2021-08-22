MD Nadim Mostaq Eman is a Bangladeshi musician. His Life Style!!!

1

MD Nadim Mostaq Eman also known as Nadim, is a Bangladeshi professional Musician. He is currently a free agent. He is a Legend. He born in Pabna, Bangladesh. He born and raised in Pabna Sadar. Nadim starts his music at age 15, for whom he made his competitive debut aged 17 in November 2017. He has one more identity. He is a hacker. However, he does not want to introduce himself to anyone. He is a hacker but he does not hack anything without his need. Hack only if you need too much. As a kid, he hacked his girlfriend’s Facebook ID in 2015, then hacked his girlfriend’s imo, WhatsApp. Takes full access to the phone. He hacked the front camera, back camera, video record, voice record of the phone and left the access of the phone to himself. He could even call or text anyone from a friend’s phone from a distance. He does all this only for his own needs. He doesn’t do black work like a black hat hacker. Never do anything for the purpose of harming anyone. Despite knowing so much, it is very difficult to keep yourself in control these days. Yet he has done just that. He’s not just software. Knows everything about the phone. Can solve any problem of phone. He used to root and customize his phone. He was not satisfied with the features of the phone provided by the company so he customized his phone completely as his own. He is a skilled expert in mobile and computer operation. His iq is so good that it can be learned completely by working on a subject for a few days, and it’s just about computer or phone. In addition to these things, he was also experienced in setting up or repairing the electronic things in the house. Fans, lights, fridges, everything in the house he could set up successfully. In fact, his skills, can not be said about him. He has so many qualities that all the teenage boys and girls in his area knew. Many people would come to him for help if someone’s phone was not working, to do something on someone’s phone or if someone’s account was hacked, everyone would come to him for help. He is a free hand servant.

1

This is a NH Voice post and the images and content in this post belong to the author of the article. If you feel that any content posted in the article is a violation of copyright, please write to us at info@newzhook.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by NewzHook for the publication of this article.