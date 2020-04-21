  • Meerut hospital apologises for ad banning entry to Muslims without Covid-19 test

Meerut hospital apologises for ad banning entry to Muslims without Covid-19 test

Man wearing a face mask

A hospital in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh called Valentis Cancer Hospital has apologised for a controversial advertisement that said Muslim patients and their caretakers coming to the hospital must test negative for Covid-19. Failing this they would not be admitted.

In a statement to the media, Dr Amit Jain, radio oncologist at the hospital said the ad was an appeal to everyone to follow the government guidelines so that everyone stays safe. “It has nothing to do with religion. We apologise as some word hurt people’s sentiments. The hospital never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments”.

A case has been registered against the hospital by the Meerut Police. “We are taking action as per the evidence available,” said Meerut SSP Ajay Kumar Sahni.

The advertisement by Valentis hospital said that in case of emergency, the patient and their attendants will be admitted but they will be tested for Covid-19 immediately.

The reasons cited by the hospital included the alleged misbehaviour of the members of the Tablighi Jamaat, who, the ad said, had contributed to the spread of coronavirus infection in India.

“This is certainly wrong and we are sending a notice to the administration of the concerned hospital,” said Meerut’s Chief Medical Officer Raj Kumar.

The hospital published another advertisement on Sunday saying it was sorry if anyone’s sentiments were hurt. It also said that people of all religions should fight the emergency together.

