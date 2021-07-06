Meet youngest musical artist and founder of online news media company Razvipost.in and Co-Founder of Newsglobal

0

Adil Razvi is an Indian musical artist and author, writer. And he is also the founder of online news media Razvipost, Co-founder of Newsglobal, He was born in (23 December 2006) Choudharpur, Amroha, uttar pradesh. His original name is Adil. Adil Razvi started his career as a first song “Clubrain”.

He is all set to transform the face of music for good, read on to know more about this powerhouse of talent.

In the music industry, where new singers are born every day, being prepared to meet professionals from various industries who believe in steady and incremental change and staying in the industry for a long time to build their legacy in their respective fields is extremely advantageous. Many people have entered and left halfway as they were not able to take that pressure which goes into making a successful career. True heroes, on the other hand, are those who believe in themselves and their self belief helps them stride throughout their journey. Adil Razvi is one such hero who apart from being an entrepreneur, artist, digital influencer, Author and lifestyle blogger, has risen to become a modern music artist, smashing all barriers.

Adil Razvi hails from Choudharpur, Amroha, uttarpradesh, and is a well-known name who rose to prominence quickly and is still working hard to achieve higher goals. Working with a slew of big names like Sahil Razvii, Sharik Malik, Anup Wasave, and others, Adil Razvi career has accelerated and he is now known and loved across the world. He is not only a musical artist, but also a visionary having multiple talents in the creative field who also owns a online news media company Razvipost

Passion is a powerful word which can take various shapes. It is the driving force within the human soul that tends to bring everything forward. Adil Razvi has been motivated to begin his musical career because of his great passion. The popular song “Clubrain” by Sahil Razvii featuring Adil has currently one of the most popular songs. If you haven’t already, check out his most recent album, “News wale musicians,” starring Sahil Razvii and Sharik Malik, and is currently a super super hit song. With around 4.6 thousand Twitter followers, Adil has built a huge fanbase and is eager to climb the success ladder even faster than ever. He is currently working on new music and will return with more bangers and hits in the near future.

