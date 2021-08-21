Meet the youngest Indian Artist Akash Noatia

Akash Noatia was born on 29th January 2004 in Tripura in a placed namely Melaghar, near Neermahal. Akash Noatia is Professional Digital Marketer who was known as Artist rather than Digital Marketer. He is the youngest Artist of India only in just 17 year’s of old he became a popular in Agartala, Tripura. First , he went to Government school which is near by his house .Later on , he he studied in Private English medium school.

Akash Noatia believe that “Success occurs when your dreams get bigger than your excuse”

He is presently a social influencer who has left his obstacles behind and made a name and spot for himself. He has an enormous fan base via web-based networking media systems. Being active on social media platforms like Instagram has been quite beneficial for him.

But it was not easy to accept these things in a middle-class family. So his parent opposed it. They said that artists can’t get a stable life it won’t help you pay your bills. But Akash decided not to give up in any condition. Teachers always motivated him. Akash Family occupation is Farmers.

