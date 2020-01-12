What you eat affects your mental health says new study

According to a new study, unhealthy foods can deeply affect the mental health. Researchers highlight the need to avoid junk food. Instead, more fruits and vegetables must be added to the diet for a healthy body and mind.

Love eating junk foods, chocolates and ice-creams? According to experts, such unhealthy foods can have terrible impact on not just your physical health. But mental health as well. A group of researchers conducted a study that was recently published in the European Neuropsychopharmacology journal. The study highlights how certain foods can add to depression, anxiety and trauma amongst people. This link between poor diet and worsening of mood disorders reflect on the importance of having fresh and healthy foods.

Over the years, researchers have proved how unhealthy foods can cause many physical ailments. So this latest study can be more reason to stop eating too much junk. The study further states how some foods can be extremely good in treating some ailments. Professor Suzanne Dickson, Lead Author of the Research has quoted in the journal, “We have found that there is increasing evidence of a link between a poor diet and the worsening of mood disorders, including anxiety and depression. However, many common beliefs about the health effects of certain foods are not supported by solid evidence”.



Need for a healthy diet

Researchers also highlight how foods with low carbohydrates and high fat can be beneficial for children with epilepsy. Vitamin B12 has the power to treat poor memory and depression. Children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) must definitely stay away from foods with sugar content. The excess sugar will increase their hyperactivity. But sugar content from fruits and vegetables are healthy.

“Over the years, studies have proved that junk food can have a terrible impact on children and adults alike. But even today, parents don’t realise its deep impact. Look at the fast food chains that are coming up at every nook and corner of our cities. For example, increased sugar consumption is associated with Bipolar Disorder. But more research is needed to understand clearly how this impacts mental health”, says Anate Augustine, a psychologist from Bengaluru.

The results of the study that was conducted over a short period of time can help better the diet of many children and adults across the world.

