Micah, boy with autism tells name for first time & Internet cannot stop adoring the cute video!

The video of a five-year-old boy named Micah, who is under the autism spectrum, is winning hearts of social media users. The viral video in which Micah tells his name for the first time has received over 10 million views. Social media users cannot stop adoring cute Micah.

Social media is a great platform to connect and know more about things which are unheard or unseen to many. Over past few years, ever since social media had started being widely used, many positive videos were shared which could bring smiles to many faces. One such recent video of Micah, five years old, has won hearts of internet users. Micah, who is under the autism spectrum disorder is a non-verbal child. In the video, he can be seen saying his name for the first time. His family standing around him are excited and surprised beyond what words can explain!

A cute video that won hearts of Internet users

Five-year-old Micah looks just as thrilled as his family members in the TikTok video that was shared by his mother Haley McGuire who happens to be a photographer.

Micah is asked to say his name in the video and in no time the boy repeats it. His family members standing around him cheer and applaud for young Micah who is equally shocked, surprised and excited.

Micah’s video have already crossed over 10 million views. Though it was shared on TikTok, the video has been made available in YouTube for Indian users since TikTok is banned in India.

The family even started a Facebook page called ‘Micha’s family’ to document the boy’s milestones.

Haley McGuire told NewzWeek, “I’m just really emotional. I’m really proud of him. I don’t think I have an accurate word to describe how I’m feeling other than really–maybe I’m speechless”.

Amidst tough times that the year 2020 has given, videos like these definitely raise hope.

Reactions on social media

Social media was flooded with love for little Micah.

“As the mother of a non verbal child with autism super powers the dream that one day she will talk is immense. This is the best thing I have ever seen on the Internet EVER. Well done Micah!”, tweeted Melissa Davis.

“Micah is a 5 year old boy who has Autism. He started speaking and I couldn’t be more happy for him. Go Micah! #AutismAwareness”, tweeted Alexandria Gouveia.

“Being the brother of someone who has non-verbal autism, this brings me a smile almost as bright as Micah’s”, tweeted Kriss Salter.

“Five-year-old with autism speaks for the first time and his sense of pride is awe-inspiring – go go go Micah, we are rooting for you!!!”, tweeted another social media user Cesar Gangoso.

Want to bring a smile to your face today? Do not miss the video!

