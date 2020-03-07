  • Miss Deaf World 2019 Vidisha Baliyan celebrates spirit of listening with hearing impaired kids

Vidisha Baliyan, Midd Deaf World 2019

Vidisha Baliyan, who is the Miss Deaf World 2019, spent some time with deaf and hard of hearing kids at an event in Mumbai. The event was organised by Shaba Speech and Hearing Center in partnership with Phonak, which develops hearing technologies.

From small town Uttar Pradesh to becoming an international level tennis player to winning the Miss Deaf World 2019 title, its been quite a remarkable journey for Vidisha Baliyan. At an event in Mumbai organised by Phonak, which develops hearing technologies, she spent some time with deaf and hard of hearing kids, sharing details of her inspiring journey.

Vidisha is the 1st Indian to win Miss Deaf World title

The event was organised to celebrate the spirit of listening. Among the speakers was Fatima Jagmag. Fatima is the owner of Shaba Speech & Hearing Center, and someone whom Vidisha credits for motivating her. Children with hearing impairments also sang songs and performed dances.

Life threw a lot of curveballs on me since my childhood as a hearing impaired kid. But I was always sure about becoming something great in life. Hence, I decided to go for sports and with full dedication, I was able to achieve what I dreamt of. Later, life became more challenging and beautiful when I decided to become a model. – Vidisha Baliyan, Midd Deaf World 2019

Vidisha also emphasised upon the need for early counselling so children can be given appropriate treatment.”With proper counselling and technologically advanced hearing devices  children are able to live a normal life and confidently interact with the world. We are glad to create something like this and hoping to continue this for life long.”

Phonak is well known for developing technologies that have transformed the lives of children with hearing impairments. It even has a dedicated paediatric portfolio for children with hearing loss. “At Phonak, We are passionate about creating hearing solutions that change people’s lives to thrive socially and emotionally”, added Sneha Mayekar, Marketing Manager, Sonova Hearing India.

