Stunning Diwali photo-shoot of three aspiring models with disabilities aims to break stereotypes!

This Diwali, three aspiring models with disabilities are proving that a disability is no barrier to pursue dreams and goals. The beautiful, glowing photo-shoot of Bengaluru-based models Srilatha KS, Ghousiya Taj and Mahalakshmi is indeed a treat to the eyes. Done as part of the festive season and Diwali celebrations, these three models hopes to break stereotypes and prove that disabled people can take the fashion industry by storm!

Diwali treat to the eyes

As all of them lined up for the photo-shoot, their confidence, calmness and beauty were alluring.

Idea of a photo-shoot first came to the mind of 29-year-old Mahalakshmi who was diagnosed with polio. Working in Bengaluru, Mahalakshmi is a model and has been the show stopper for numerous events. “Diwali was approaching and I saw many people without disabilities doing photo-shoots. So I thought why can’t we do it too? When I approached our photographer, he was keen as well”, says Mahalakshmi.

Manjunath Magaji, who is a renowned name in the Kannada film industry was the photographer. K Mohan Rao was the make-up artist and Somasekhar was the costume designer and did background support too. All three models agree that it was their relentless support that helped the girls put up a splendid show.

The one-day photo-shoot was held in Bengaluru at Magaji’s residence. Official photos of from the shoot will be released soon.

A photo-shoot to remember

“We complemented our abilities together, all of us. We made the shoot a fun and successful one”, says Srilatha KS who works with a leading corporate company in the city. She was diagnosed with polio at the age of three. “It was not easy to move around with the costumes, but we got help. The event was unexpected and we could make the best out of it. This was my first time and I’am looking forward for more”, she says.

Mahalakshmi agrees to Srilatha. “Now that this photo-shoot has gone really well, we are looking forward for more in the future. People think that because we have a disability, we cannot do anything and are stuck inside our homes. We want to prove them wrong by doing things that society believes we cannot. Moreover, we were looking forward to do something after months-long lockdown. This photo-shoot was ideal”, she says.

“We had two changes in traditional costumes. It was a fun photo-shoot. I wore a saree for the first time and I couldn’t be more excited!”, says Ghousiya, who was diagnosed with polio at a young age.

Watch in Sign Language

