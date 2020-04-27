Modi addresses nation in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday in the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. Modi highlighted on the need for people to still remain cautious in order to control spread of COVID-19 virus. In his thirty minutes speech, he also thanked all the healthcare, civil and emergency workers for their relentless work during the time of pandemic.

Modi further added that people must not stop being cautious just because COVID-19 has not entered their home or work zones. He said that the country is in the middle of a war. This can be overcome only by people working together in combatting the COVID-19 virus. He urged people to be careful and take precautions too.

The country is currently undergoing many transformations in education, business and medical sectors. Modi highlighted on that as well.

The Muslim community in India is observing one month of Ramzan. Modi said there are many difficulties that they will face during this time. But it is important to stay indoors for safety of the country. He also thanked all the community leaders who have been urging people to take prayers inside their homes.

In India, over 26,000 people have been tested positive for COVID-19. More than 800 people have lost their lives from the deadly virus.