PM Modi condemns attack on medical professionals during Coronavirus times

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a Question and Answer session on Wednesday amidst the Coronavirus scare. Modi was interacting with the people of his constituency in Varanasi while addressing the nation as well. Modi said that doctors and medical professionals are ‘incarnations of God’ during these tough times. He also stressed on the strict action that government will take if medical professionals across the nation are harassed.

Earlier this week, doctors, airline crew and medical staffs had complained to the central government about the harassment that they face after being with Coronavirus patients. Reportedly, house owners and neighbours asked many doctors to vacate from their homes. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also stated that those who harass will be charged by the police. Modi added that he is pained by the harassment that medical professionals have to face during these tough times.

During the session, Modi also emphasized on the importance of social distancing to avoid spread of Coronavirus. He said that the battle of Mahabharata was won in 18 days. But the battle against Coronavirus will be won by India in 21 days. India is currently on a three week lockdown till mid-April as a measure to curb spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Modi also stressed that whoever has the capability must take the pledge of taking care of nine poor families for 21 days, which will be true Navratri. He also appealed people to take care of animals who are facing trouble during these tough times.

The number of Coronavirus cases has increased to over 600 in India. 12 deaths have already been reported from across the country.

