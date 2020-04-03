Modi holds video-conference with chief ministers on coronavirus

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared for a 21 day lockdown of the nation which will end on 14 April. On Thursday, Modi held a video-conference with chief ministers of nine Indian states to discuss further about spread of Coronavirus. He stressed that even after the lockdown, state governments must ensure that every citizen follows social distancing. Coronavirus is increasing at a rapid rate across the world and is killing thousands of people.

Modi also asked the chief ministers to send their suggestions for an exit strategy to central government. He also stressed on the importance of looking out for virus hotspots across the country and quarantining people if necessary.

Apart from Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh also took part in the video-conference. In a photo that went viral on social media, all ministers could be seen seated apart in a big hall.

Modi also tweeted that he will be sharing a video message with ‘fellow Indians’ today at 9 am. It is most likely to be on Coronavirus and how every Indian must take it seriously.

