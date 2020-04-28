Modi holds video-conference with chief ministers

On Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference meeting with nine chief ministers. According to reports, Modi has asked all the chief ministers to finalize a plan before 3 May to contain COVID-19 in each state. Each district must be categorized into different zones depending on number of COVID-19 positive cases. Chief Ministers of Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha and Punjab had asked Modi to extend the lockdown further. Hence, the lockdown is expected to go until 16 May. But the central government has not yet finalized this.

Modi also asserted that the Indian economy is safe and that there is nothing to worry. Industrial and economic activities are likely to open in certain parts of the country depending on the zones. Some states have already eased on the restrictions. Schools, colleges and religious places are likely to remain closed for a longer time.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not attend the meeting. Reportedly, he was not listed to speak at the meeting. Initially, there were speculations that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wouldn’t attend the video conference. But she did.

