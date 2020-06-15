  • Modi meets senior ministers, reviews India’s COVID-19 crisis

Modi meets senior ministers, reviews India’s COVID-19 crisis

India has been ranked as the fourth worst hit country due to ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 10,000 people have died and over 4 lakh has been tested positive. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with senior ministers to review the situation of all states and union territories across India. In the meeting that was held on Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Modi’s Principal Secretary were present.

Reviewed the COVID-19 situation across the nation during a high level meeting. We also reviewed the roadmap ahead, and steps to contain the pandemic in the parts where most cases are coming from- Narendra Modi.

The minister also reviewed about situation of hospitals and number of beds available for patients in every state. Modi also suggested that senior ministers must hold a meeting with officials of Delhi on how to handle the criris.

Modi will be holding a video-conference meeting with Chief Ministers on June 16 and 17. He will discuss about the Coronavirus situation of each state and how measures can be taken to control them.

In India, Maharashtra is one of the worst hit states with over 1 lakh people being tested positive. Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Rajasthan are also affected badly. According to reports, India is most likely to have at least seven lakh Coronavirus cases by end of July which is indeed an alarming rise.

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Amitabh Bachchan

Headlines

Amitabh Bachchan arranges special flights for migrant workers

Sushant Singh Rajput

Headlines

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is dead

coronavirus

Headlines

India’s recovery cases exceed active Covid infections

coronavirus

Headlines

Coronavirus cases in India over 2.5 lakh

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Technology

#TechThursdays - EMx turns the spotlight on early intervention & inclusive education in the 3rd edition

Get-hooked

#SiblingPower- Things that make Rashmi & Jatin's camaraderie truly special

Get-hooked

Come, be a part of this inclusive Garba event for deaf people in Mumbai

Parasports

#IStandIndependent - Ramesh Naidu's abilities as all rounder make him a valued member of the India Divyang Cricket Team