Modi meets senior ministers, reviews India’s COVID-19 crisis

India has been ranked as the fourth worst hit country due to ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 10,000 people have died and over 4 lakh has been tested positive. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with senior ministers to review the situation of all states and union territories across India. In the meeting that was held on Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Modi’s Principal Secretary were present.

Reviewed the COVID-19 situation across the nation during a high level meeting. We also reviewed the roadmap ahead, and steps to contain the pandemic in the parts where most cases are coming from- Narendra Modi.

The minister also reviewed about situation of hospitals and number of beds available for patients in every state. Modi also suggested that senior ministers must hold a meeting with officials of Delhi on how to handle the criris.

Modi will be holding a video-conference meeting with Chief Ministers on June 16 and 17. He will discuss about the Coronavirus situation of each state and how measures can be taken to control them.

In India, Maharashtra is one of the worst hit states with over 1 lakh people being tested positive. Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Rajasthan are also affected badly. According to reports, India is most likely to have at least seven lakh Coronavirus cases by end of July which is indeed an alarming rise.

