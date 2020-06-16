  • Modi to hold video-conference with chief ministers today

Modi to hold video-conference with chief ministers today

PM Modi holding a video conference

Due to the rising number of Coronavirus cases across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold video-conference with chief ministers of all states and union territories. The online meetings have been scheduled for today and tomorrow. Modi is likely to review situation of the states and the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.

Meetings will be held with chief ministers of 21 states today at 3 pm. This includes Kerala, Punjab, Assam and other North-Eastern states. Meeting with chief ministers of worst affected states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu will be held tomorrow.

Ever since the nationwide lockdown was declared on 24 March, Modi has conducted over five to six meetings with chief ministers all of them online.

The three month long lockdown has been eased in many parts of India. Public transport has also begun which is indeed a cause for worry. There has been a rise in cases. Over 11,502 fresh cases were reported in just 24 hours from across the country. Most number has been reported from Maharashtra. Nearly 10,000 people have died and over 3 lakh have been tested positive. In some states, hospital beds, ventilators and ICU’s are not available to treat patients.

