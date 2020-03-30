Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ highlights on lockdown & spread of Coronavirus

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 63rd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. In the radio show, he highlighted on the importance of lockdown in India and discussed about outbreak of Coronavirus across the world. Modi ensured to apologise to billions of Indians for the three week lockdown and said that it was inevitable for a safe and healthy India. He stated that some of the people might be angry at him, but he was not left with any other option to ensure safety of the nation.

Modi congratulated doctors, nurses and other medical staffs who have been working relentlessly on the forefront, fighting the battle against Corona. Modi also applauded those who have gone into quarantine themselves without any specific instructions. He also urged people to indulge in activities like music in order for their own well-being.

Spending time with family. Learning new dishes. Making quilts. Connecting with old friends. Reading books. Here is how people across India are going about their routines during the Lockdown. In these tough times, no words can do justice to outstanding work of our daily life heroes. During #MannKiBaat today, saluted their stellar efforts- Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

Modi asserted on the importance of social distancing and need for taking precautions during these tough times. To those who break the law or do not take the lockdown seriously, Modi stressed that they will have to pay for it. He further added that this is because most people do not understand the seriousness that the virus has been causing across the world. Modi added that India will fight the battle against Coronavirus together.

“Practice social distancing, not emotional distancing. Do not ostracise those who are in quarantine either due to mandatory reasons or on self-imposed quarantine. Through social media or telephone, reach out to friends. Ask about their well-being. #MannKiBaat”, added Modi.

Support from union ministers

“Hon’ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi ji in his #MannKiBaat speech today acknowledged the valiant efforts of the banking staff in continuously providing services during the lockdown and said any amount of thanks given to them would fall short of what they deserv”, tweeted Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“As explained by PM @narendramodi Ji in #MannKiBaat, people under home quarantine are advised to be home bound as a precautionary measure & one should not be treat indifferently. Please do not refrain yourself from extending emotional support to anyone during these trying times”, tweeted Union Minister for Textiles, Women and child development Smriti Irani.